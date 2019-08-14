Female loan shark runner suspect, 18, arrested

SINGAPORE - An 18-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (August 13) for her suspected involvement in loan shark harassment, police said on Wednesday.

The arrest followed a report of harassment made on July 24, in which a note demanding that a debt to a loan shark be paid had been pasted on the gate of a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang Avenue 4.

Officers with the Jurong Police Division established the identity of the teenager after making enquiries on the ground and with the aid of police camera images.

She is also believed to be involved in other cases of loan shark harassment reported island-wide, police added.

Those found guilty of loan shark harassment can be fined between $5,000 and $50,000, if they are first-time offenders.

If convicted, they can also be jailed for up to five years and be caned up to six strokes. Those exempted from caning, such as women, may face other penalties in lieu of caning, such as additional jail time.

In a statement, police said they had "zero tolerance" for loan shark harassment activities.

"Those who deliberately vandalise properties, cause annoyance and disruptions to public safety, peace and security will be arrested and dealt with severely in accordance with the law," they noted.

The police advised members of the public to stay away from loan sharks, and urged parents to be mindful of their children's activities and teach them not to fall prey to "these unscrupulous criminals".

The public can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664 if they suspect or know of anyone who could be involved in illegal loan shark activities.