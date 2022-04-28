Father, son drowned trying to save S'pore tourist in Australia

There were many warning signs cautioning visitors about the dangers of swimming in the ocean. But two Singaporean tourists in Australia walked past the signs before one of them took a dip in the water.

The man, identified as Mr Sanjay Bhaskar, 30, soon found himself swept about 100m offshore and swallowing seawater. Though he was eventually rescued and survived, an Australian father and son - Mr Ross William Powell, 71, and Mr Andrew Francis Powell, 32 - drowned trying to save him.

Earlier this month, the Coroners Court of Victoria released the findings on the April 21, 2019, incident, concluding that the Powells' rescue boat had suffered a catastrophic fault before it capsized.

Mr Andrew Powell had been looking forward with his partner to the birth of their first child. He never got the chance to see or hold his daughter.

On that fateful morning, Mr Sanjay visited the Sherbrook River, near the Great Ocean Road in Victoria, with a Singaporean friend, Mr Abhinash Balachandran Pillai, whose age was not disclosed.

As they walked down a track to the mouth of the river, which led straight to the Indian Ocean, they passed many signs warning about the risks of swimming in the unpatrolled and unpredictable waters.

Mr Sanjay, who described himself as a good swimmer, intended to wade into waist-high water. He claimed the waves did not seem dangerous.

But Mr Abhinash said they were "pretty high", with some more than 2m high.

Mr Sanjay stood in the water for about five minutes before crashing waves dragged him from the shore. He signalled to his friend for help, but Mr Abhinash thought he was just asking for a photo. Mr Sanjay was then swept about 100m from the beach and pushed towards a dangerous cliff face.

At about 10.35am, Mr Abhinash called emergency services for help. A multi-agency emergency response was activated, alerting the Victoria Police, the State Emergency Service and the Country Fire Authority. Port Campbell Surf Life Saving Club was subsequently informally alerted.

The Powells, who were active volunteers and members of the club, and Mr Phillip Younis, a captain of the Port Campbell Country Fire Association and a life member of the club, went out at about 11.10am on their rescue boat, the Pelican.

During the rescue attempt in rough sea conditions, the vessel's motor encountered issues. At about 11.25am, a wave crashed into the boat, capsizing it and tossing the trio into the water.