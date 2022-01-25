Father of twin boys found dead in canal charged with murder

The father of the 11-year-old twin boys who were found dead in a canal in Upper Bukit Timah has been charged with murder.

Xavier Yap Jung Houn, 48, appeared before a district court via video link yesterday to have one charge read out to him.

He is accused of murdering Ethan Yap E Chern at the covered canal at the Greenridge Crescent playground last Friday between 4.23pm and 6.25pm.

Ethan and his twin brother Aston Yap were said to have special needs and were believed to be pupils of a school in the Eng Kong estate, near the playground.

Yap, wearing a white polo shirt and a blue disposable mask, listened to the proceedings without expression.

The police prosecutor asked for Yap to be remanded for one week, with permission to be taken out for investigations, including scene visits.

Only one charge was tendered in court yesterday morning.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

Yap's lawyer, Mr Anil Singh Sandhu, told the court that the family was grieving the loss of the two young children.

Mr Sandhu said that the victims in the case were just 11-year-olds and the matter had received ex-tensive coverage over the past few days.

The lawyer then asked that the family of the victims be given some space and privacy to deal with the loss.

On Saturday, the police said they had received a call at about 6.25pm on Friday from a man asking for help at the playground.

When officers arrived, the man's two sons were found lying motionless nearby.

They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

It is understood the bodies were found in a large and deep canal that cuts across the playground in a corner of the quiet and leafy private housing estate of terraced and semi-detached houses.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene on Saturday afternoon, officers from the Gurkha contingent were spotted walking in the canal, a segment of which was littered with what appeared to be cushions, and combing the forested area behind the playground.

Both boys were cremated at Mandai Crematorium last night.