Father held after twins found dead in Upper Bt Timah canal

The father of twin boys who were found dead near a playground in Upper Bukit Timah on Friday evening was arrested late last night for suspected involvement in their deaths.

The police said in a statement at 11.15pm yesterday that the 48-year-old man will be charged with murder tomorrow.

The 11-year-old twins, Ethan and Ashton Yap, were said to have special needs and believed to be pupils of a school in the Eng Kong estate area.

Earlier yesterday, the police said they had received a call at about 6.25pm on Friday from a man asking for help at a playground in Greenridge Crescent.

When officers arrived, the man's two sons were found lying motionless in the vicinity of the playground. They were pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

The police initially classified the deaths as unnatural.

It is understood the bodies were found in a large and deep canal which cuts across the playground in a corner of the quiet and leafy private housing estate of terraced and semi-detached houses.

When The Sunday Times visited the area at noon yesterday, police officers were seen speaking to residents. Officers from the Gurkha contingent were seen walking inside the canal, a segment of which was littered with what appeared to be cushions, and combing the forested area behind the playground.

At about 4pm, two men and two women turned up to light candles and leave religious offerings by the canal. One of the men, identified as Mr Fong Chun Cheong, said that he is a family friend.

He added that he is from Singapore Yin Feng Shui Funeral Services and had been engaged by the boys' mother to help the family with funeral proceedings.

The others in the group comprised the boys' sister, who is in her early 20s, and family friends, he said.

"They just want closure and to be left alone… They just want to have peace," said Mr Fong, 40, a funeral director.

He added that he had met the boys before, describing them as "lively and energetic".

"They were maybe six or seven years old then. I learnt about the incident on Friday and was shocked," said Mr Fong.

After the bodies were discovered on Friday, an alert was sent out that night to taxi drivers asking them to be on the lookout for a man of unknown race, wearing grey shorts and sports shoes, and last seen at Greenridge Crescent at 3pm.

The alert, which the police confirmed came from them, has since been stood down.

Ms Sim Ann, an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, said in a post on Facebook: "This is a grave tragedy, and unthinkable especially to anyone who is a parent. I know the news is deeply shocking and upsetting to our community."

She urged residents to avoid speculation and to wait for official information from the police.

She added: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the children who have lost their lives so tragically."