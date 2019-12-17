Father gets jail, caning for molesting daughter

When he returned home after a drinking session with his friends, a 44-year-old man crawled into bed with his then nine-year-old daughter and molested her.

The girl, who was awoken by her father rubbing his genitals against her, kept quiet because she was too afraid to do anything.

The father, who cannot be named due to a gag order, was sentenced yesterday to one year and nine months' jail, as well as three strokes of the cane. He had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force against a person under 14 years of age with the intention to outrage the person's modesty.

The father had molested her some time before May last year. According to court documents, he performed the same acts on at least two other occasions between May and September last year.

The victim was afraid of reporting the incidents to her mother as she did not want her parents to quarrel. She eventually alerted her mother in August last year.

The next month, the mother sought help from the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware) on her marriage issues. She also informed Aware that the victim had been molested by the father. Aware notified the Ministry of Social and Family Development, which in turn lodged a police report.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chong Yong urged the court yesterday to sentence the father to at least one year and 11 months' jail and three strokes of the cane, noting that there was "significant abuse of trust" and "repeated instances of sexual exploitation".

In mitigation, defence lawyer T.M. Sinnadurai said the father had not committed any offences previously and was remorseful.

Mr Sinnadurai also read out a plea by the victim's mother for leniency, in which she said the father had treated his daughter well all along, and that the incidents did not reflect "his true character".

For using criminal force against a person under 14 years of age with the intention to outrage the person's modesty, the father could have been punished with a maximum penalty of five years' jail, a fine and caning.