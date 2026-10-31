Fatal Tampines crash: Driver charged with fleeing scene where 2 people died

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The accident involved a blue Audi that ploughed through the road divider and slammed into a motorcycle and another car along Tampines Avenue 12.

SINGAPORE – The driver who fled the scene of the Tampines crash that killed a motorcyclist and his pregnant wife was charged on Oct 31.

Muhammad Zulfiqar Abdul Aziz, 30, was handed nine charges for:

Dangerous driving causing death

Dangerous driving causing hurt

Driving under disqualification

Failing to stop after an accident

Failing to render assistance after an accident

Using a motor vehicle without insurance coverage

Using a deregistered vehicle

Using a vehicle without a licence

Exhibiting a false licence plate

The accident at around 10.35pm on Oct 29 involved a blue Audi that ploughed through the road divider and slammed into a motorcycle and another car along Tampines Avenue 12.

The motorcyclist and his wife who was riding pillion, both 24, died after being taken to hospital.

On Oct 31, Zulfiqar appeared in court via video link. He wore a white polo shirt, and sported golden highlights in his hair, a goatee and stretched earlobes. His left arm appeared to be heavily tattooed.

He looked down as the charges were read to him in Malay.

The victims were buried next to each other at Choa Chu Kang Muslim Cemetery on Oct 30.

Family members told The Straits Times at their burial that the couple were expecting a second child. They leave behind a six-year-old son.

A gag order was issued on the identities of the victims because of their son.

The 25-year-old driver of the other car was also taken to hospital but was conscious.

Police arrested Zulfiqar and the 29-year-old woman he was with on Oct 30 around West Coast Road.

The woman has not been charged and investigations are ongoing.

When the prosecution urged the court to deny bail for Zulfiqar as he was a flight risk, he asked why this was so, saying this was only his first court mention and he did not run away.

The prosecution said he did run away from the scene, and he was not offered bail after the judge found he posed a flight risk.

His case will be heard again on Nov 27.

Those convicted of dangerous driving causing death can be jailed for up to eight years, and those convicted of using a deregistered vehicle can be jailed for up to two years and fined $20,000.

There were 40 cases involving deregistered vehicles in 2022, and 39 in 2023. This jumped to 75 in 2024 and 245 in 2025. In the first five months of 2026, the Land Transport Authority investigated 122 cases.

The police said using deregistered vehicles and driving while disqualified is reckless and irresponsible, and they will not hesitate to take firm action against those who endanger other road users.

Singapore’s roads are now at their most dangerous in years, with traffic deaths hitting a 10-year high of 149 in 2025 compared with 141 in 2016.

The number of people getting injured also increased from 9,342 in 2024, to 9,955 in 2025.