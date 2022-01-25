Fatal lab explosion: Former executive director claims trial

A risk assessment in 2011 of operations in a laboratory linked to a 2015 fatal blast was described as "perfunctory, simplistic and inadequate", a district court heard yesterday.

The explosion, which ripped through Leeden National Oxygen's lab in Tanjong Kling Road in Jurong on Oct 12, 2015, killed chemist Lim Siaw Chian. The incident also left seven others injured.

Gary Choo Pu Chang, now 64, who is the former executive director of the industrial gas supply firm, is now contesting one charge under the Workplace Safety and Health Act.

He is accused of performing a negligent act which endangered the safety of others at the laboratory in the Speciality Gas Centre.

On the first day of his trial yesterday, the court heard that the Singaporean allegedly failed to ensure an adequate risk assessment was conducted on the operations of the lab.

He is also said to have failed to ensure that there was a system for the tracking and maintenance of the regulatory valve assemblies (RVAs) used there.

In January last year, Leeden National Oxygen was fined $340,000 and Mr Steven Tham Weng Cheong, who was the company's managing director, was fined $45,000, over workplace safety lapses. The company and Mr Tham, then 69, were each convicted of an offence under the Act in December 2020.

Yesterday, Ministry of Manpower prosecutor Samuel Chua told the court that on Nov 7, 2011, a risk assessment was conducted for an analysis of flammable gases in the lab. A manager at the lab reviewed and approved the assessment on March 7, 2014.

Mr Chua told District Judge Kamala Ponnampalam: "Where experience in risk assessment was lacking, (Leeden National Oxygen) should have engaged a workplace safety and health officer, (a) workplace safety and health auditor or (an) approved third-party consultant who was trained and experienced in conducting risk assessments to assist (the company's)... team."

Choo resigned on Aug 12, 2015, two months before the fatal blast on Oct 12 that year.

Mr Chua told Judge Kamala: "At the material time, (Ms Lim) who was employed as a chemist... was carrying out a gas analysis on a gas cylinder in the laboratory.