Fatal attack involving antlers: Man jailed

A man who was hitching a ride in a prime mover got into a fight in the vehicle and used a pair of animal antlers as a weapon to attack another passenger.

The vehicle crashed during the ruckus and an antler branch ended up impaling the left eye of the driver, Mr Sivakumar Perumal, 43, eventually killing him.

Mr Sivakumar's former colleague, Saravanan Arimuram, 33, who was initially charged with his murder in 2018, was sentenced yesterday to a year and eight months in jail after pleading guilty to one count of committing a rash act - a less serious offence.

The Singaporean had swung the antlers around in the moving prime mover - endangering the lives of Mr Sivakumar and, by extension, other road users.

Saravanan also admitted to assaulting Mr Sivakumar's nephew, Mr Navin Partiban, 18.

A district court heard that the antlers were about 40cm long and 50cm high.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Lim said that a group of people, including Mr Sivakumar, Mr Navin and Saravanan, were downing alcoholic drinks at the void deck of Block 53 Teban Gardens on Feb 15, 2018.

At around 5pm, Mr Sivakumar decided to head to Yishun with his nephew and agreed to give Saravanan a lift. During the journey, Saravanan spoke to his girlfriend on his phone and she told him to meet her in Toa Payoh instead. He asked Mr Sivakumar if he could drive him there but the older man declined.

Saravanan got into a quarrel with him and insisted on taking over the wheel, the court heard.

Mr Navin then hurled a vulgarity at Saravanan as the prime mover was travelling along Jurong Town Hall Road.

Upset, Saravanan grabbed the antlers from the dashboard and stabbed Mr Navin in the back with them. Mr Sivakumar shouted at Saravanan and said he was "being crazy".

The prime mover then mounted a kerb before toppling to its left side. An antler branch pierced Mr Sivakumar in the eye. Mr Navin managed to get out of the vehicle, and an eyewitness alerted the authorities. Singapore Civil Defence Force officers arrived at the scene soon after to extricate Saravanan and Mr Sivakumar from the cabin of the prime mover.

The older man was unconscious and all three men were taken to hospital, where Mr Sivakumar died about two hours later of "extensive cranio-cerebral injuries" from the wound to his left eye.