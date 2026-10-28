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Fatal 2024 Kitchener Road brawl: Jail, caning for man who assaulted member of dead man’s group

Satish Jason Prabahas was sentenced to a year and 10 months’ jail, and four strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

SINGAPORE – A second man linked to a 2024 brawl in Kitchener Road that caused one death has been sentenced to jail and caning for assaulting his victim, who was a member of the dead man’s group.

Satish Jason Prabahas, 25, had kicked Naviinjaay C Nathan and stamped on his face during the Little India brawl .

However, he did not assault Dhinessh Vasie, 25, who died after he was attacked with a knife .

On Oct 28, Satish was sentenced to a year and 10 months’ jail, and four strokes of the cane after he pleaded guilty to voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Naviinjaay.

He was also ordered to pay more than $700 in compensation.

The first man linked to the brawl to be sentenced was Pradave Shashi Kumar, 22. In August, he was sentenced to a year and five months’ jail for assaulting Dhinessh.

Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 24, is the man who was charged with murdering Dhinessh. His case is pending.

According to court documents , one of Satish’s alleged accomplices, Kirrthik Roshan Prem Ananth, also 24, used a chair to hit Naviinjaay’s torso. Kirrthik is expected to plead guilty in January 2027.

For the current case, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jonathan Tan said that Satish was intoxicated when he arrived at Sam Leong Road, near Kitchener Road, at around 4am on Sept 22, 2024 in a private-hire vehicle with a group of people including Kirrthik, Sajid and Pradave.

At around the same time, there was a nearby commotion involving eight people from Dhinessh’s group, and three women.

Shortly after Kirrthik tried to clear the commotion, an altercation broke out involving Satish, Pradave and several members of Dhinessh’s group.

Sajid and Kirrthik joined the brawl later, said the prosecutor.

Sajid used a knife to slash three people including Naviinjaay and Dhinessh as they ran past.

Court documents stated that Kirrthik hit Naviinjaay with a chair.

Satish later kicked Naviinjaay and stamped on his face once.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene, and the victim was taken to hospital.

Satish was arrested at around 5.15am that day.

On Oct 28, defence lawyer Kanthan Raghavendra from Kalidass Law Corporation pleaded for his client to be given a year and six months’ jail, and four strokes of the cane.

He said that Satish did not use weapons during the assault.