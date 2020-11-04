Family members accused of physically abusing woman

Several members of a family are accused of physically abusing a female friend of theirs who has mild intellectual disability.

Pliers were used to twist the victim's toes and a hammer was used to knock out her teeth. A baseball bat was also used to hit her head and she was splashed with boiling water.

The repeated acts of abuse caused the victim to develop visual disability.

A district court heard that during a Hari Raya Haji celebration in September 2017, one of her alleged tormentors, Haslinda Ismail, 34, urinated into a packet of hor fun and forced her to eat the soiled food. The famished woman complied. She was finally sent to hospital in a "near death state" in January 2018.

Haslinda's Egyptian husband, Hany Aboubakr Abdelkarim Abdelfattah, 33, pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of assaulting the victim and was sentenced to three weeks' jail.

The cases involving his wife and her family members are still pending. They are her siblings Muhammad Iski Ismail, 29, Muhammad Iskandar Ismail, 31, and Hasniza Ismail, 39, and their mother Hasmah Sulong, 69.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Ang Feng Qian, Li Yihong and Ng Jun Chong stated in court documents that the victim, now 30, was a secondary school friend of Haslinda's younger brother, Mr Muhammad Isafi Ismail.

The victim got to know the family through Mr Isafi and his then girlfriend, grew close to the family and often visited their flat at Block 714 Woodlands Drive 70.

The victim, who worked at a fast-food restaurant, ran away from home in early 2016 and moved into the family's flat where she stayed rent-free.

Hany, who was a sales assistant at a supermarket near the restaurant where the victim worked, befriended her and they became close. Some time between May and June 2016, she performed sexual acts on him.

Haslinda later found out and confronted the victim in the flat. She slapped the woman before asking her husband to do likewise. Haslinda and her family continued abusing the victim after this incident, said the DPPs.

Haslinda and Hany later moved to a unit at Block 785A Woodlands Rise.

On Aug 31, 2017, Haslinda took the victim to her home to help with the family's Hari Raya Haji preparations.

They reached her home at around 10pm. The court heard Haslinda then made the victim stand in the kitchen. The DPPs said she also made sure the victim did not use the toilet or sleep that night. The victim soiled herself at around 11am the next day.

The prosecutors said Haslinda flew into a rage and hit the victim with a broomstick until it broke. The victim was then made to stand in the kitchen in her soiled trousers until the family arrived for Hari Raya celebrations at around 3pm. They did nothing when they saw her.

Hasmah brought two packets of hor fun for the victim, the court heard. The DPPs said Haslinda then threw one packet away and urinated into the other.

The court heard that Haslinda forced the victim to eat the tainted food. Later, Haslinda told Hany to slap the victim's face and he complied.

Haslinda, Hasniza, Iskandar and Iski are expected to plead guilty on Nov 25. Their mother's pre-trial conference will be held on Nov 30.