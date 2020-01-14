Ex-Yale-NUS student admits to filming women showering

A Yale-NUS College student, who shared a suite residence on campus with five female schoolmates, shot videos of four of them while they were showering in their common bathroom on separate occasions.

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the women's identities, pleaded guilty in court yesterday to eight counts of insulting a woman's modesty. Another 16 similar charges will be considered during sentencing.

He committed the offences between August 2017 and March last year. They involved at least four women as some of the victims were unidentified.

He is no longer a student.

Professor Joanne Roberts, executive vice-president of academic affairs at Yale-NUS College, said he has been dismissed "for breaching the college's code of conduct and posing a safety risk to our community".

The dismissal took effect from end-October last year.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim said that the man and his victims stayed in individual bedrooms at the suite. The four women were 22 years old at the time.

One of them had returned to the suite at around 8pm on March 3 last year with her boyfriend and entered the bathroom to take a shower.

About five minutes later, the offender made his way to the closed bathroom door, placed his mobile phone above it and used the device to record her.

She spotted the mobile phone and shouted to her boyfriend for help. She then wrapped herself in a towel and ran out of the bathroom.

The offender immediately sprinted to the living room, sat on a sofa and deleted the four-second video he had shot of her. He also got rid of other incriminating videos.

The victim and her boyfriend then asked the man if he had seen anybody entering the suite. The boyfriend also asked to view the offender's mobile phone but could not find any incriminating videos by then.

The woman reported the matter to campus security but was told there were no closed-circuit television cameras at places such as the interior of the suite and the nearby staircases.

She finally lodged a police report 10 days later. A raid was conducted and officers seized items such as the man's mobile phone and a hard drive.

The incriminating videos were retrieved following a forensic examination.

The man, who is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan and Cory Wong from Invictus Law Corporation, was offered bail of $15,000 yesterday.

He will be sentenced on Jan 31.