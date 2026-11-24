Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ex-supervisor at student care provider who pocketed over $380k gets 3½ years’ jail

Tharanyaa Mohan, 35, who is no longer working for Ace@Work Enrichment and has made no restitution, was sentenced to 3½ years’ jail on Nov 23.

SINGAPORE – An employee of a student care provider pocketed more than $380,000 of the company’s money when she was a supervisor at one of its branches in a primary school.

Tharanyaa Mohan, 35, who is no longer working for Ace@Work Enrichment and has made no restitution, was sentenced to 3½ years’ jail on Nov 23 .

After a trial, District Judge John Ng convicted her of four counts of criminal breach of trust. She had committed the offences from 2016 to 2019.

Deputy public prosecutors Timothy Ong and Kamen Chiang stated in their submissions that as a supervisor, Tharanyaa was in charge of collecting payments from the pupils’ parents.

She would then deposit the money into a bank, take a picture of what she deposited, record it in writing, and send it by e-mail to the Ace@Work accounts department.

She was also tasked with keying in the amounts collected into an internal school finance system.

However, she later misappropriated more than $380,000 of the funds.

In early 2019, a man, whose occupation was not disclosed in court documents, noticed the collection figures reported from Ace@Work at the primary school were unusually low.

They were also inconsistent with the figures at other centres.

He then instructed the company’s accounts department to conduct an internal audit.

In March that year, Tharanyaa was called to Ace@Work headquarters at Bukit Batok where two people, including the man, confronted her about the discrepancies.

She later signed an agreement after agreeing to repay $300,000 by March 27, 2019.

After making no payment by the agreed deadline, the man alerted the police the following month.

The DPPs told the court her responses to the allegations of theft when she was confronted were inconsistent with an innocent person’s conduct.

They added that she had also admitted to stealing the money.

But during the trial, the court heard that Tharanyaa had claimed the funds came from loans given by people including her mother, as well as deposits from her mother-in-law.

The offender was represented by lawyer Terence Hua, and her bail was set at $15,000 on Nov 23.

She is expected to begin serving her sentence in January 2027.