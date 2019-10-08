Ex-senior personal banker charged over allegedly defrauding victims of more than $1.9m

SINGAPORE - A former senior personal banker was taken to court on Tuesday (Oct 8) after he allegedly defrauded his victims of more than $1.9 million in total.

Singaporean Han Delong, 33, faces 94 charges in all, including 65 counts of money laundering, 11 cheating charges and six counts of criminal breach of trust.

He is accused of committing the offences between February 2015 and April last year.

According to court documents, he is said to have misappropriated monies meant to be placed as fixed deposits with United Overseas Bank and OCBC Bank.

It was not revealed in court where he was working when he allegedly committed the offences.

The police said in a statement on Monday that Han allegedly defrauded his victims into parting with their monies under the pretext that the cash would be used towards placements in fixed deposits or investments in financial products.

The police added that he also allegedly resorted to the use of forged documents.

After he suspected that he was being investigated, Han allegedly tried to obstruct the course of justice by trying to tamper with the evidence of two witnesses, the police said.

Han, who was unrepresented, told the court on Tuesday that he intends to engage a lawyer.

He was offered bail of $600,000 and the case has been adjourned to Oct 22.

For each count of criminal breach of trust, he can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined.

If convicted of cheating, he can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined for each charge.