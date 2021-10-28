Ex-senior manager of Certis Cisco charged with taking $83k in bribes

A senior manager at Certis Cisco Protection Services allegedly received bribes totalling $83,000 in the form of loans, a district court heard yesterday.

Alvin Lee May Sim, 41, who was working at the firm's security solutions and development department, allegedly accepted the monies from two shareholders of security solutions firm Scar Services between 2017 and 2019. They are Abdul Razeez Rasit, 35, and Nazarisham Mohamed Isa, 42.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Certis said Lee was removed from all duties immediately when it learnt he would be investigated by the authorities. He resigned on Dec 31, 2019.

Yesterday, Lee was charged with 13 counts of graft and nine counts of forgery. Razeez faces six counts of corruption, and Nazarisham was charged with 13 counts of graft, and one count each of forgery and using a forged document.

According to court papers, Razeez and Nazarisham allegedly gave Lee bribes totalling $43,000 to get him to advance the business interests of their firm with Certis Cisco Protection Services.

Nazarisham allegedly gave Lee another $40,000 in bribes and gratification in the form of a car loan. He is said to have done so mainly to receive purportedly forged Certis documents from Lee.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that some time around 2019, Lee allegedly forged documents such as safe-keeping receipts and standing order directives linked to the deposit of gemstones. "These alleged forgeries were intended to make believe that (Certis Cisco Security and Certis Cisco Auxiliary Police Force) had purportedly issued the documents when it was not the case.

"Lee was also alleged to have conspired with Nazarisham to forge a (Certis Cisco Security) insurance certification document," it said.

The CPIB also said that separately, Nazarisham allegedly used and submitted a false safe-keeping receipt to a notary public authorised to witness and certify legal documents.

Yesterday, the three Singaporeans were each offered bail of between $10,000 and $100,000. Their cases were adjourned till next month. For each count of corruption, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000.