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Ex-Scoot crew member gets 11 months’ jail after taking nearly $65k of carrier’s F&B sales proceeds

Muhammad Fadzil Nasir committed the offences between May 2023 and March 2025.

SINGAPORE – A Scoot Singapore employee who supervised a team of nine crew members misappropriated nearly $65,000 of the low-cost carrier’s food and beverage (F&B) sales proceeds.

Muhammad Fadzil Nasir, 38, was a crew-in-charge who oversaw the smooth running of flights. He committed the offences between May 2023 and March 2025.

On Oct 27 , he was sentenced to 11 months’ jail after pleading guilty to misappropriating more than $33,000.

A similar charge involving the remaining amount of over $31,000 was considered during his sentencing. He has since made full restitution .

Fadzil’s employment was terminated on March 27, 2025.

He had borrowed from licensed moneylenders and incurred credit card debts to pay for his family’s daily expenses.

As part of their work, Fadzil and other crew members collected cash payments from passengers for in-flight F&B purchases.

After placing the money in polymer bags, they recorded the sales returns on an online portal.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Teng Yin Hang said that the cash in the bags would ordinarily be submitted to Scoot’s F&B vendor by a person known as a “complex leader”.

Investigations found that from May 2023, Fadzil would volunteer to submit the bags containing the sales proceeds on behalf of the complex leader.

He would do so on most flights that he was assigned to.

However, he would take the cash-filled bags home without recording the sales returns.

Court documents stated that he misappropriated more than $31,000 over 137 occasions between May 2023 and April 2024.

He also made off with more than $33,000 over 169 occasions between May 2024 and March 2025.

The DPP told the court: “He did so because he knew that Scoot would not check whether the bags had been submitted...He then used the misappropriated cash to repay the various loans and credit card debts.”

His offences came to light during an internal investigation of another cabin crew member.

A police report was made on March 26, 2025 and Fadzil was arrested the next day.

His case was the second one in recent months involving a former Scoot cabin crew member who was sent to jail for pocketing cash from the carrier.

In March, Luqman Hakim Shahfawi, 32, who misappropriated nearly $40,000 in cash earnings from in-flight F&B sales , was sentenced to seven months’ jail.