Ex-SCDF officer jailed for outrage of modesty of colleague

A 61-year-old man took advantage of a junior colleague in an ambulance last year, kissing and biting him on the lips.

The man, who was then working for the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), was jailed for four months yesterday after pleading guilty to one count of outraging the victim's modesty.

Two other charges - for kissing the victim and for asking him to go over to the man's place to "enjoy" - were taken into consideration by Magistrate Hairul Hakkim Kuthibutheen during sentencing.

The names of both men and the location where the ambulance was parked were not disclosed to protect the victim's identity.

The man had retired from the SCDF but was re-employed as an ambulance driver on a one-year contract basis. At the time of the offences, he held the rank of sergeant. The victim was a paramedic corporal.

On Oct 31 last year, the victim was at work when he found the man sitting alone in the rear of an ambulance. While chatting, the man asked the victim if he could kiss him on his cheek.

The court heard that the victim allowed it as he saw the man as a father figure and felt he was an elderly person showing his affection.

"The accused then told the victim that the kiss was supposed to be 'here', pointing at his lips," said Deputy Public Prosecutor Selene Yap.

He asked the victim if he could kiss him on the lips but was rejected. The man checked if anyone was looking into the ambulance, before kissing and biting the victim's lips.

The court heard that the victim was shocked and did not react. The man then asked the paramedic if he wanted to go to his home and was rejected.

"Subsequently, when the victim was adjusting his trousers, the accused asked if he wanted to be touched 'there'," said the prosecutor. The man stretched his hands towards the victim's groin but the paramedic avoided his touch.

The victim later told his superior about the incident. The latter then lodged a police report.

The SCDF told The Straits Times the man left the organisation last November.