Ex-property agent pocketed over $132,000 of client's money

A property agent engaged by a client who wanted to buy a condominium unit in Singapore ended up misappropriating more than $132,000 of her money.

Lim Yi Han, who used to work for Huttons Asia, then used his ill-gotten gains to renovate his home and buy items such as furniture.

A search on the Council for Estate Agencies' public register did not reveal any information about him.

The 38-year-old Singaporean pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of criminal breach of trust and was sentenced to two years' jail.

In 2015, an Australian woman identified as Ms Sim Kheng, 29, wanted to buy a property in Singapore and engaged Lim's services.

She later decided to buy a condo unit here and signed an option to purchase on June 9 that year.

Its purchase price was $765,558, the court heard.

Ms Sim then transferred nearly $330,000 to Lim's personal bank account between July 9, 2015, and Feb 17, 2016.

From this sum, he issued two cheques totalling more than $190,000 to the developer, Development 72.

He also used about $3,300 of the amount to pay a conveyancing fee.

Lim then pocketed the remainder and unlawfully converted the funds for his own use.

2 Number of years' jail Lim Yi Han was given for criminal breach of trust. He used the ill-gotten gains to renovate his home and buy items like furniture.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mansoor Amir said: "As a result of using the complainant's money for his own purposes, the accused defaulted on certain payments under the Sales and Purchase Agreement of the property. The developer therefore exercised its rights to forfeit the property."

The DPP added that the developer also forfeited $153,111.60 out of the sum that Ms Sim had paid and charged her a late payment penalty of $4,179.52.

She lodged a police report against Lim on Aug 11, 2018.

DPP Mansoor told District Judge Ong Chin Rhu that, to date, Lim has made a voluntary compensation of A$18,000 (S$16,500).

The former property agent, who was unrepresented, pleaded for leniency in court yesterday.

For criminal breach of trust, he could have been jailed for up to 20 years and fined.