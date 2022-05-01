Ex-police investigator heads lender's anti-scam unit

Mr Alan Teng is no stranger to crimes, having previously served as a police criminal investigator for 13 years. But few cases sicken him quite like scams.

Now the head of DBS Bank's anti-scam team, Mr Teng, 49, recalled an early case when the team was formed in 2019. It involved a woman in her 50s transferring her entire savings of $170,000 to scammers posing as Chinese officials.

The bank's suspicions were raised as the oddly large transaction from the woman's account was linked to a foreign bank account that had been flagged for money laundering, said Mr Teng.

After an hour-long phone call with the woman, Mr Teng finally convinced her that she was being scammed. During the call, the woman had spoken on speakerphone at the urging of the scammers who manipulated her as they eavesdropped on the call.

Mr Teng explained to her the typical tactics used by such scammers to trick victims - rushing her to make a large transaction and urging her to lie to the authorities.

Despite the scammers feeding her more lies, the woman realised she had been conned as these were the fraudsters' precise instructions.

Mr Teng said the bank managed to freeze her account before the money was transferred.

Among the first to urge DBS to launch a dedicated anti-scam unit, Mr Teng said he remembered this incident clearly as it proved it was feasible to stop scams before money was lost.

The team's mission is to detect and prevent scams by analysing transactions and working with the police to flag suspicious accounts.

Last year, the team helped to recover $35 million lost to scams by freezing 5,300 bank accounts.

The police previously said that this amount is roughly a third of the $103 million of scam money recovered last year.

Mr Teng said: "All crimes are bad, but especially so when a person takes advantage of the vulnerable and robs them of all they have."

DBS is the only bank with an employee - Mr Yaznisham Yazid, 29 - at the police Anti-Scam Centre to work with officers to foil scams faster. He will be joined by more DBS staff who will be permanently deployed at the centre, most likely from next month.

It is understood that other banks will follow suit later this year.

Osmond Chia