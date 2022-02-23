Ex-MOH officer jailed 18 weeks for leaking Covid-19 case numbers

The deputy lead of the Ministry of Health's (MOH) data management unit prematurely leaked the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 positive cases to a chat group comprising 50 members.

Zhao Zheng also played a game with the other members to guess the number of confirmed cases for the day before revealing the actual figure.

She would then congratulate the member who had come the closest to guessing the correct number.

On some occasions, she would even send the person one yuan (Singapore 20 cents) as a "good luck" gift.

Yesterday, Zhao, 37, was sentenced to 18 weeks' jail after she pleaded guilty to 11 charges under the Official Secrets Act (OSA).

The Singaporean also admitted to a charge under the Computer Misuse Act.

Tang Lin, 36, who was another Singaporean member of the group on the messaging platform WeChat, was fined $10,000 last year after she pleaded guilty to five charges of wrongful communication under the OSA.

MOH told The Straits Times yesterday that Zhao is no longer working for it.

Some time in February 2020, she was deployed to be deputy lead of the data management unit, which the ministry had set up in response to the pandemic.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Joshua Lim, Selene Yap and Lim Shin Hui stated in court documents that she started to prematurely share the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the chat group as early as March 16, 2020.

On some days, Zhao also played the guessing game with the other members. The chat group was eventually disbanded some time after April 16, 2020, when its moderator received information that the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases was being shared on a larger scale - beyond the members or their spouses.

The head of MOH's case reporting team lodged a police report on April 18 that year, stating that the ministry suspected that the daily number of confirmed Covid-19 cases for some days had been leaked.

Yesterday, the prosecutors urged the court to sentence Zhao to between six and nine months' imprisonment.

They said: "The leak of the information by the accused... also caused various public agencies involved in the fight against Covid-19 to redirect resources to deal with the consequences of the leak."

Zhao was represented by lawyers Diana Ngiam, Joyce Khoo and Sunil Sudheesan.

In their mitigation plea, they told the court that she had never intended to make light of the Covid-19 situation.

The lawyers added: "Our client's motivation was to do what she could, as a mother, to assuage the fear and uncertainty among the other mothers in the WeChat group.

"Our client mistakenly thought she could lighten the mood by occasionally making the sharing of Covid-19 numbers as a game, as it was a time of heightened emotions and stress for all. This is a clear mistake and our client is sincerely sorry."

Deputy Presiding Judge S. Jennifer Marie had noted that the case involved confidential and sensitive information. The judge also stressed that Zhao had "breached the trust and confidence" reposed in her.