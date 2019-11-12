Ex-luggage handler who swopped bag tags at Changi Airport jailed

More than 200 pieces of luggage belonging to passengers of Singapore Airlines and SilkAir ended up at the wrong destinations after an airport baggage handler swopped the tags as he was unhappy with his duties.

Tay Boon Keh was yesterday sentenced to 20 days in jail for mischief. Under the Penal Code, it is an offence to cause wrongful loss or damage to another person's property.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind, the 66-year-old had pleaded guilty in October last year to 20 counts of mischief. Another 266 similar charges were considered during sentencing.

As a result of Tay swopping the tags on 286 pieces of luggage, the two carriers had to pay compensation totalling more than $42,000 to 221 affected passengers.

At the time of the offences - between November 2016 and February 2017 - Tay was employed by industrial equipment supplier Lian Cheng Contracting, a subcontractor of the Changi Airport Group. He is no longer working at the airport.

The court heard that he was suffering from major depressive disorder during that period. A hearing was held to determine if there was a causal link between the offences and his condition.

Yesterday, District Judge Jasvender Kaur said she found that his major depressive disorder "had not caused or significantly contributed to the offending".

She added that she accepted evidence from the prosecution's psychiatrist Tor Phern Chern, who had earlier testified that patients who suffer depression in relation to their work would "experience impairment" in areas such as performing their tasks properly.

The judge added: "In the case of the accused, he remarkably continued to go to work diligently during the entire period of offending.

"The accused stopped swopping the luggage tags immediately upon his transfer in February 2017 to an easier job. Dr Tor pointed out that... if the (major depressive disorder) was causing him to do the swopping, he would not have been able to stop immediately."

Tay was deployed to the Explosives Detection System X-ray machine at Belt 5-7 a few weeks after starting work in September 2016.

During the hearing, Deputy Public Prosecutor Thiam Jia Min said the machine would stop working several times a day. Whenever there was a breakdown, Tay had to move the bags to another X-ray machine about 6m away.

Tay told his supervisor that it was physically tiring work. However, as the company's manpower was limited at the time, the firm did not deploy additional staff.

His offences came to light after the airlines told ground handling company Sats that some of their passengers' baggage tags had been tampered with. Sats made a police report on Dec 7, 2016.