Ex-lawyer on trial for cheating company director

A former lawyer is on trial for allegedly tricking a director of two companies into transferring more than $8 million to his own company over a deal to buy a foreign bank.

Then Feng, 40, faces a total of 16 charges, including eight cheating charges involving Mr Andrew Ling Hui, the director of Providence Asset Management and 5 and 2.

Then also faces forgery charges and others under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The Singaporean was ordered by the Singapore International Commercial Court to pay US$5.27 million (S$7.29 million) and $1.22 million as damages to Mr Ling's two firms on Nov 9 last year.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Tan Pei Wei said Then had been working for Walkers (Singapore), a branch of international law firm Walkers, since September 2011.

In May 2015, Walkers launched an entity, Walkers Professional Services, in the Cayman Islands. On June 30 that year, Then incorporated a different but identically named company in the British Virgin Islands without Walkers' knowledge, said DPP Tan.

While his wife was the sole director and shareholder of the company, Then had full control over its bank accounts in Singapore.

In April 2018, Then and Mr Ling agreed to buy a foreign bank together.

DPP Tan said: "(Then) falsely represented to Andrew that Walkers would provide escrow services for the transaction, and therefore that the monies provided for the acquisition would be held in a bank account controlled by Walkers."

Mr Ling then delivered or caused his investors to deliver US$5.57 million and $1.8 million to Then or his company. DPP Tan said Then made four documents related to these dealings, appended the Walkers logo to them and gave them to Mr Ling.

She added that after the money was transferred to his company's bank accounts, Then had various sums transferred out for various purposes unrelated to the purported acquisition of the bank.