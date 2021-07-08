Ex-ITE lecturer allegedly insulted the modesty of multiple women on campus

A former Institute of Technical Education (ITE) lecturer was accused in a district court on Tuesday of insulting the modesty of multiple women on campus in 2019.

Darren Quek Sze-Wen, now 47, faces six charges - five counts of insulting a woman's modesty and one of attempting to commit the offence.

The Singaporean is accused of committing his offences at ITE College East in Simei. Details about his alleged victims were not disclosed in court documents.

Quek is said to have started his spate of offences on June 5, 2019, when he allegedly used a mobile phone to record a video of a woman's inner thighs at a campus cafeteria at around 10am.

On July 15, he allegedly recorded three more videos of women's inner thighs on separate occasions at the college.

Two weeks after that, Quek allegedly targeted an unknown female visitor to the campus.

On Oct 25 that year, he was in a room at ITE College East when he allegedly attempted to use a mobile phone to record a video of a woman's inner thighs.

Quek's case has been adjourned to July 19.

For each count of insulting a woman's modesty, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined.