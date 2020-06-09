Ex-ICA man jailed for false complaint against ex-supervisor

A 30-year-old man was jailed for 10 weeks yesterday for sending an e-mail falsely stating that his former supervisor at the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) could have taken photos of another man in a public toilet.

Thomas Foo Jian Yao, who was an ICA assistant superintendent when he committed the offence last year, pleaded guilty this March to one count of giving false information to a public servant.

He had been suspended by the ICA last December and had resigned this February.

The court heard earlier that Foo was upset with Superintendent Lee Teck Seng, who was his supervisor from October 2016 to October 2018.

He felt that Supt Lee had discredited him in front of his new supervisor and a superior officer and should have raised the matters directly with him instead. The matters were not disclosed in court documents.

Foo then decided to send a false complaint about Supt Lee to the ICA's senior management so as to set off an investigation of the officer.

While on holiday in Phuket, Thailand, on Aug 8 last year, Foo bought a mobile phone and an SIM card.

He created an e-mail account, which he used to send the message with the false accusation to nine members of the ICA's senior management. Foo claimed that Supt Lee could have used a mobile phone to take pictures of a man in a toilet at Seah Im Food Centre near Telok Blangah Road.

A police report was lodged by another ICA officer. Supt Lee was subsequently subjected to an investigation, during which his office and home were raided.

The police later sent a message to the e-mail address Foo had created in Thailand, asking for his assistance in investigations. He replied in an e-mail that he did not have time for an interview with the police.

He was subsequently identified by the police, and he admitted on Sept 3 last year that he had made the false accusation against Supt Lee.

In sentencing Foo to 10 weeks in jail yesterday, District Judge Ong Chin Rhu noted that Supt Lee had to "endure weeks of stress and uncertainty, wondering what went wrong", due to Foo's actions.

She also disagreed with Foo's lawyer, Mr Raphael Louis, that his client's offence was committed "in the heat of the moment".

For giving false information to a public servant, Foo could have been jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.

Dominic Low