Ex-Grab driver accused of trying to rape passenger

A former private-hire driver from Grab has been accused of sexually assaulting and trying to rape a drunk 19-year-old passenger in the car's back seat.

Tan Yew Sin, 46, went on trial in the High Court yesterday on one count each of attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration and outrage of modesty. He is accused of committing the offences in the early hours of May 19, 2018.

The married father of three admitted he had fondled the victim, inserted his finger into her and tried to have sex with her in his Kia Carens but claimed she participated in some acts, the High Court heard.

Prosecutors said Tan's likely defence is that he believed that the woman consented to the acts.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Chew Xin Ying contended that the woman was clearly intoxicated and Tan must have known that she was not capable of giving consent.

The court heard that a male friend of the woman had booked a Grab car to pick her up from a bar at Seletar Aerospace Park and take her home to a condominium at Jalan Loyang Besar. The friend told Tan that the woman was drunk.

After the woman boarded Tan's car, she lay down in the back seat and started crying. During the ride, Tan tried to engage her in conversation but she did not respond.

At her destination, the woman could not enter the condominium despite tapping her pouch against the card reader at the side gate. She began crying and Tan took her back to his car. According to him, she became agitated and banged her head against the window, so he went to the back seat to console her.

He tried to have sex with her but could not perform sexually, the court heard. He then drove to a more secluded area, got into the back seat again and fondled her, but she pushed him away. After some time, she regained some of her senses, and Tan helped her to get into the condominium. But, instead of going home, she went to a toilet near the pool, left her things there and walked out of the condo.

She was later found lying on the the road by another private-hire driver who called the police.