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Ex-employee of HDB co-owned firm gets over 8 months’ jail for accepting $50k bribe

Ng Yin Hong committed the offence in exchange for advancing the business interests of Atlas Maintenance in relation to the performance of a project contract.

SINGAPORE – An employee of a property maintenance company co-owned by HDB received a bribe of $50,000 from the sole director of another firm.

Court documents stated that Ng Yin Hong, who worked for EM Services from 1994 to 2024, accepted the amount from Ng Choon Mong of Atlas Maintenance.

Ng Yin Hong, 56, committed the offence in exchange for advancing the business interests of Atlas Maintenance in relation to the performance of a project contract.

On Nov 16, he was sentenced to eight months and two weeks’ jail after pleading guilty to a graft charge.

The case involving Ng Choon Mong, 61, is still pending.

Deputy public prosecutors Darren Ang and Xu Sijia stated in court documents that EM Services was established in 1988 as a joint venture between HDB and Keppel Land.

It is currently owned by HDB and Keppel Management and provides managing agent services to various town councils islandwide.

The DPPs added that Ng Yin Hong was an agent of EM Services who was deployed as a project manager in charge of West Coast Town Council.

He was a senior project manager at EM Services between 2015 and 2024.

From around 2017 to 2018, he also managed contracts awarded by West Coast Town Council to Atlas Maintenance, which was a regular and experienced contractor for works at various town councils.

He got to know Ng Choon Mong in the course of his work,

In September 2022, West Coast Town Council published an advertisement inviting tender s for a reroofing project at blocks of flats in places including Teban Gardens and Pandan Gardens.

Ng Yin Hong was named as the contact person for the submission of bids.

Acting on Ng Choon Mong’s directions, Atlas Maintenance staff placed a bid and became the lowest bidder.

Ng Yin Hong recommended that the company be awarded the tender, and the town council approved the recommendation.

Later, he ran into Ng Choon Mong at EM Services’ office in Kim Tian Road, near Jalan Bukit Merah.

Feeling stressed

At the time, Ng Yin Hong was feeling stressed due to his medical conditions and the poor performance of one of the projects under the town council.

He told Ng Choon Mong that he might face a “financial crisis” because of his upcoming eye operations and the possibility of him losing his job.

Details about his medical conditions and the projects were not disclosed in court documents.

Court documents stated that Ng Choon Mong handed Ng Yin Hong an envelope containing five stacks of $100 notes, describing that it was a “small token”. PHOTO: COURT DOCUMENTS

The two men met again in Kim Tian Road in February 2023.

Court documents stated that Ng Choon Mong then handed Ng Yin Hong an envelope containing five stacks of $100 notes, describing that it was a “small token”.

In March 2023, Ng Choon Mong signed a contract for the project, which was completed in July 2024.

Ng Yin Hong later spent $12,500 of the $50,000 on his personal and family expenses and kept the remaining $37,500.

Court documents did not state how his offence came to light, but officers from the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau arrested him in April 2023.

The authorities seized the $37,500, and he also surrendered the remaining $12,500 to them.

His bail was set at $10,000 on Nov 16, and he is expected to begin serving his sentence on Nov 23.