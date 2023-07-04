Ex-dishwasher jailed for scalding colleague during tiff, causing scars likely to be permanent

SINGAPORE - A dishwasher scalded his elderly colleague with hot water during a scuffle, causing burn scars to the 73-year-old woman’s face, scalp and chest that are likely to be permanent.

Thang Jong Kiat, 67, was jailed for six months on Tuesday after admitting to voluntarily causing hurt to Ms Chan Ah Lan.

He was also ordered to hand her $1,026.40 as compensation, which was the total amount she paid for medical bills following the incident.

At the time, the pair were employed as dishwashers at the Malaysia Boleh @ AMK food court in Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

Thang was at their workplace at around 4.30pm on Dec 17, 2022, when he entered the dishwashing area of the eatery to look for his plastic bag as he thought that he had left it on a metal shelf there.

The offender, who told the court on Tuesday that he is no longer working as a dishwasher at the food court, was also carrying a mug of hot water which he placed on the shelf.

Ms Chan confronted Thang when she saw him rummaging through a basket, and a quarrel broke out between the pair.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Tay Zhi Jie told the court she kicked his leg and hit his left arm during the tiff.

Thang retaliated by splashing hot water from the mug towards Ms Chan’s chest.

The DPP added: “The victim got angry and charged at the accused. She used her right arm to hit the accused twice on his left arm.

“The accused held his left arm up to block the victim’s blows, before splashing the victim on her face with the hot water in the mug...The hot water splashed on the victim’s face, scalp and chest.”

Ms Chan retreated momentarily before confronting Thang again.

She hit his left arm one more time before walking out of the dishwashing area to report the incident to the food court manager.

She sought medical attention at the Singapore General Hospital soon after. The police were alerted at around 6.30pm.