Ex-director of pawnshop gets jail, fine for misappropriating over $5.4m

The managing director of a pawnshop misappropriated more than $5.4 million from the business on multiple occasions between 2013 and 2018.

Li Yong De, who worked for Sin Lian Pawnshop, also duped UOB into handing the firm more than $1 million in 2018.

The 35-year-old Singaporean was sentenced yesterday to 14 years' jail and fined $60,000.

Li, who is no longer working for the pawnshop, had earlier pleaded guilty to eight charges, including criminal breach of trust, cheating and dealing with the benefits of his ill-gotten gains.

He had joined the pawnshop as a valuer before becoming a director in 2010. He later became its managing director.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Eric Hu and Shamini Joseph stated in court documents that in 2011, the business shareholders set up a peripheral business called Sin Lian Watch & Jewellery on the pawnshop's premises in Bedok. The new company was to buy unredeemed pledges from the pawnshop.

Li hoped to buy over Sin Lian Watch & Jewellery in two years.

To fund this purchase, he made unauthorised cash cheque withdrawals totalling $350,000 from the pawnshop's UOB account in 2013.

He then changed the firm's name to Prestige Watches & Jewellery.

He continued misappropriating money and, over the years, the total amount swelled to more than $5.4 million.

The DPPs said that to cover his misappropriation, he created fake pawn tickets under different identities to "create the illusion" that the pawnshop "had given out loans in exchange for pledges when there were no such pledges in reality".

With the fake pawn tickets created, the monthly returns showed an inflated total stock value of pledges at Sin Lian Pawnshop.

Between February 2014 and April 2018, Li submitted the monthly returns to UOB showing this false information.

As a result, the bank extended a line of credit that was higher than what it would have permitted and was duped into disbursing more than $1 million.

Li then pocketed most of the funds disbursed after making unauthorised withdrawals from the pawnshop's bank account.

He also used $77,000 of his ill-gotten gains to settle the down payment for a Mercedes-Benz car.

Between 2014 and 2017, audits conducted on Sin Lian Pawnshop's accounts did not uncover any irregularities.

But they were uncovered in 2018, following further checks.

A shareholder alerted the police in August that year.