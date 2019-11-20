Ex-cop jailed, caned for sex offences committed on suspects

A former policeman who was a senior investigation officer was sentenced to 12 months' jail and one stroke of the cane for molesting a female suspect and asking another to perform a sex act on him while both were in custody at a police divisional headquarters.

Lee Sze Chiat, 39, who pleaded guilty to the offences yesterday, was a senior staff sergeant and part of an investigation team at Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters. He joined the force in 2002.

The two women, of Chinese nationality and aged 28 and 29, were arrested on suspicion of providing paid sexual services and escorted to Jurong Police Divisional Headquarters on Dec 6, 2017.

Although Lee was not rostered or formally assigned to perform any investigative duties in relation to the arrests of the two women, he offered to assist the investigative team, the court heard.

At about 11pm, he escorted one of the women from the lock-up to an interview room. The woman was in handcuffs.

Lee closed the door behind him and interviewed her about her personal profile, which was listed on a website advertising sexual services, and the services she provided. He then asked her twice to give him a massage, but the woman refused.

Following that, Lee locked the door and told the woman there were no closed-circuit television cameras in the room.

He sat beside her, with his back tilted towards her, and asked her to massage him.

The woman was reluctant to comply but ultimately agreed as she did not want to turn down a request from a police officer, said Deputy Public Prosecutor Marshall Lim.

"She thus proceeded to squeeze (Lee's shoulders) about two times, hoping that his requests would cease thereafter," he added.

She then told Lee that she was unable to carry on as she was handcuffed.

Lee then touched her breasts through her T-shirt. Raising her voice, she told Lee to stop, and Lee told her to lower her voice.

The woman tried to move away from Lee, but could not do so as his right hand was around her waist, said DPP Lim.

Lee then forced her to perform a sexual act on him but she pulled away and asked him to stop.

About an hour later, Lee left the room and met Inspector Adam Tan, an investigation officer who was escorting the second woman back to the lock-up after recording a statement from her.

When Insp Tan realised that he had not conducted certain investigative tasks, Lee offered to take over and complete the tasks.

Lee took the second woman to an interview room, where he asked her to perform an indecent act on him. She complied.

Lee's actions were discovered after the first woman met Inspector Jason Tan from the Specialised Crime Branch at the Criminal Investigation Department at the Police Cantonment Complex on Dec 11 that year.

The woman told the inspector what had happened on Dec 6, and he advised her to report the matter formally to the police.

She did so on Dec 13 at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre, stating that her modesty was outraged by Lee.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times that disciplinary proceedings have commenced against Lee, who has been interdicted since Dec 26, 2017. It added that it takes the safety of arrested persons in police custody very seriously, and there are measures in place to ensure their safe and fair treatment.

"This was an isolated case and does not represent the professional and disciplined conduct of the rest of our SPF officers," said the SPF, adding it has zero tolerance for officers who break the law.

