Ex-bank executive cheated 7 victims of nearly $2m

A man who used to work in two banks - UOB and OCBC Bank - admitted in a district court yesterday to cheating seven people of nearly $2 million in total.

Han Delong, 34, who is now in remand, duped them by either promoting fictitious fixed deposits or investment products purportedly issued by the banks.

The Singaporean pleaded guilty to 27 charges involving more than $1.2 million in total. They include five counts of criminal breach of trust and seven of cheating. Another 67 charges linked to the remaining amount will be considered during sentencing.

The court heard that Han worked for UOB as a senior personal banker between August 2014 and December 2015. Between Feb 28 and Dec 7, 2015, he promoted fictitious fixed deposits purportedly issued by UOB to one of his victims and she entrusted him with cash totalling $95,000.

Deputy Public Prosecutor V. Jesudevan told the court that Han then misappropriated the funds. He misappropriated the monies of three other victims using a similar method between July and October 2015, the court heard.

Han resigned from UOB in December 2015. Even though he was no longer its employee around Jan 15, 2016, he continued promoting to the first victim a fictitious fixed deposit purportedly offered by the bank. She was then duped into handing over another $20,000.

Subsequently, from March 2016 to January 2017, Han worked for OCBC Bank as a premier relationship manager and was responsible for its wealth products. He continued targeting his victims while at OCBC and was dismissed after the bank discovered his attempt to defraud a customer. The matter was then reported to the police.

In 2019, OCBC said: "We take a serious view of such matters and will not tolerate any employee's breach of the bank's code of conduct."

UOB said yesterday it had "zero tolerance" for any breach of its code of conduct. "Employees who do not comply with the code face disciplinary action by the bank. Upon discovering Han Delong's fraudulent actions, we alerted the police and he was arrested," a spokesman told The Straits Times.

Yesterday, the court also heard how Han dealt with some of his ill-gotten gains. For instance, in February 2016, he transferred over $100,000 to bank accounts including one belonging to his brother. Han will be sentenced on May 21.