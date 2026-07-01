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Ex-bank branch manager charged after allegedly taking over $1.7m from vault in Serangoon Road

Janagee Karruppiah, 65, is accused of handing most of her alleged ill-gotten gains to Shanngarri Balakrishnan, 36, who was charged on July 1 with being involved in unlawful gambling activities.

SINGAPORE – A former bank branch manager who allegedly misappropriated more than $1.7 million from its vault was charged with two counts of criminal breach of trust on July 1.

Janagee Karruppiah, 65, was also charged with falsification of accounts and dealing with the benefits of her alleged criminal conduct.

She allegedly falsely recorded the balance in the cash vault on more than 200 occasions.

Janagee is accused of handing most of her alleged ill-gotten gains to Shanngarri Balakrishnan, 36, who was charged on July 1 with being involved in unlawful gambling activities.

Court documents did not disclose if the women were related or friends.

Between May and November 2021, Janagee was working for the Indian Overseas Bank’s Serangoon Remittance Centre (SRC) in Serangoon Road when she allegedly misappropriated $9,000 from the centre’s vault.

She purportedly falsified a book belonging to the bank on six occasions, falsely recording the balance in the cash vault.

She allegedly passed an undisclosed sum of money – said to be part of her alleged ill-gotten gains – to Shanngarri on or around Dec 7, 2021.

After that , the younger woman allegedly used $2,150 of the money to gamble at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) casino.

Between December 2021 and August 2022, Janagee purportedly misappropriated more than $1.7 million from SRC’s vault.

She is also accused of falsifying a book belonging to the bank, falsely recording the balance in the cash vault on 200 occasions within that time.

Between Jan 15 and June 5, 2022, she allegedly passed to Shanngarri an undisclosed sum of money, said to be part of her alleged ill-gotten gains.

Shanngarri then purportedly used more than $144,000 of the money to gamble at the MBS casino.

On more than 3,000 occasions between April 5 and May 31, 2022, the younger woman allegedly transferred a total of over $790,000 elsewhere to place bets on illegal gambling websites.

Janagee allegedly passed Shanngarri some of her purported ill-gotten gains between June 5 and Sept 1, 2022. The actual amount was not disclosed in court documents.

After that, Shanngarri allegedly used more than $1.3 million of the money to gamble at the Resorts World Sentosa casino.

Janagee is also accused of using more than $42,000 of her purported benefits of criminal conduct to gamble there between June 23 and Aug 29, 2022.

The cases involving the Singaporean women will be mentioned again on July 29.