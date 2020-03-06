Ex-agent fined over illegal short-term subletting

A former property agent was fined $88,000 yesterday for unlawfully subletting multiple private residential properties for short-term accommodation.

This was largest fine meted out for such offences.

Joel Su Jiqing, 38, had pleaded guilty to four counts of providing short-term accommodation without planning permission from the authorities.

Two other similar charges were considered during sentencing.

A district court heard that the Singaporean was an agent with PropNex Realty when he committed the offences. He is no longer registered as one with the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) .

The court heard that Su had leased several private-dwelling properties to provide short-term stays to local and foreign guests through hospitality service provider Airbnb.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Gabriel Lim said: "He chose the Geylang district in order to avoid detection... as he thought the residents in the district were less likely to raise complaints."

But on Aug 20, 2018, auxiliary police officers inspected a unit at the #1 Loft condominium in Geylang Lorong 24 and found a Filipino woman there with her family. Court documents did not state what prompted the officers to go there.

The woman had secured the short-term accommodation from Su through Airbnb.

The court heard that Su had not sought the unit owner's written consent to sublet the property.

After this incident, he was found to have committed similar offences linked to other properties within the same neighbourhood.

In a joint statement with CEA yesterday, the Urban Redevelopment Authority said it had since charged 10 people, comprising a mix of both owners and tenants, with engaging in unauthorised short-term accommodation.

Five of them, including Su, were fined between $13,000 and $88,000.

The remaining five face a total of more than 80 charges, and their cases are still pending.

Shaffiq Alkhatib