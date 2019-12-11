Errant PMD rider gets probation on 18th birthday

Instead of a cake and candles on his birthday yesterday, an 18-year-old received six months' probation for crashing into a pedestrian while riding his e-scooter.

Skye Lee was in court for sentencing related to an incident on May 23 last year.

Skye, a part-time pizza delivery rider, was riding his non-compliant personal mobility device (PMD) on a footpath near Block 137 Teck Whye Lane.

As he approached a junction, he did not slow down even though his view was obstructed.

He kept to about 20kmh, which was above the speed limit of 15kmh prescribed under the law at that time.

Skye was unable to stop in time when he saw Ms Toh Meng Wan, 55, at the junction and collided into her. She suffered multiple injuries, including a laceration to her head which required three stitches.

Skye was charged with committing a negligent act endangering the personal safety of others and was yesterday ordered to perform 100 hours of community service, in addition to the six months' probation.

A second charge of riding a non-compliant PMD on a footpath was taken into consideration.

The court heard that Skye attended to Ms Toh after the accident. The collision caused her to fall and knock her head on the ground. She suffered injuries to her right arm and ankle, as well as a 4cm laceration to her head.

Skye applied pressure to her head wound, which had started bleeding. An ambulance later took Ms Toh to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

For committing a negligent act endangering the personal safety of others, Skye could have been sentenced to a maximum of six months' imprisonment, or a fine not exceeding $2,500, or both.