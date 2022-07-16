Entrepreneur found guilty of sexually assaulting sister's friend

A 26-year-old entrepreneur was found guilty yesterday of molesting and sexually assaulting his younger sister's friend, who was staying over at their family flat after a night of drinking to celebrate Christmas.

In convicting Norvan Tan En Jie, High Court judge Ang Cheng Hock also found that his younger sister Julniee had given false testimony in court to help him.

Justice Ang convicted Tan of all four charges that he contested - two charges of sexual assault by penetration and two charges of outrage of modesty - for acts committed on the woman, then 19, in the early hours of Dec 26, 2016.

Tan is a co-founder of food business Beef Bro.

The judge rejected the defence's suggestion that Tan's semen might have been transferred to a T-shirt that the victim was wearing at the time from the surfaces of a toilet.

After the incident, Tan's sister said in text messages to the victim and in her statements to the police that her brother had admitted "fingering" the victim.

But when the sister testified in court as a prosecution witness, she recanted her previous statements. She claimed she had lied in the hope that the victim would drop the idea of going to the police.

Tan denied that he had made the admission to his sister and insisted his sister was trying to frame him.

But Tan could not offer a reason as to why his sister would want to do so, the judge noted, adding that the sister was a "very reluctant" witness for the prosecution.

The judge found that the victim's evidence was unusually clear and convincing, while Tan's testimony was riddled with difficulties.

The victim and Tan's sister had met friends for drinks on Christmas Day evening that year. When the two women arrived at the flat at about 5.40am, Tan was in his room with two friends.

Tan assaulted the victim while his sister was having a conversation with one of his friends.

The victim testified that while she was vomiting in the toilet, a man kissed her. The man then took her to a room, placed her on a bed, touched her breast and inserted his fingers into her. When the woman ran back to the toilet to vomit once more, the man pulled down her shorts and sodomised her.

The woman later told her friends about the incident and made a police report on Dec 27, 2016.

Sentencing was adjourned to next month.

A person convicted of sexual assault by penetration faces up to 20 years in jail and a fine or caning.