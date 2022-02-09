34 under probe for various offences including being members of unlawful societies

SINGAPORE - Thirty-four people are under investigation for various offences after a week-long enforcement operation involving several government agencies, the police said on Tuesday (Feb 8).

The operation, conducted between Jan 17 and 21, was led by Bedok Police Division, and supported by officers from the Criminal Investigation Department, Central Narcotics Bureau, Health Sciences Authority, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs, Land Transport Authority and Singapore Food Agency.

In raids in Geylang, three men, aged between 27 and 34, were arrested under suspicion of being members of unlawful societies.

Another two men, aged 29 and 43, were found to be in possession of substances believed to be unregistered health products, including an assortment of cough syrup and sexual enhancement products.

E-vaporisers and their accessories were also allegedly seized from the men. Substances with a street value of nearly $9,000 were also seized.

Those found guilty of importing, manufacturing and/or supplying of unregistered health products may be jailed for up to two years, fined up to $50,000, or both.

The first offence of selling, importing or distributing e-vaporisers and their accessories carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

In a separate operation, five men and a woman, aged between 42 and 62, were arrested for suspected illegal gambling after a police raid on a commercial unit in Ubi Avenue 3.

They were purportedly engaging in gambling-related activities. Computer terminals, various gambling-related paraphernalia and $950 in cash were seized.

Those convicted of gambling using remote communication and a remote gambling service that are not provided by a person otherwise exempt can be fined up to $5,000 and jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those who assist in providing unlawful remote gambling service for individuals can be fined between $20,000 and $200,000 and jailed up to five years on conviction.

Police also raided a hotel along Lorong 22 Geylang and a massage establishment along Geylang Road in an operation targeted at vice-related activities. Ten women, aged between 32 and 48, were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter.

During the operation, police also detected a purported unlicensed KTV-concept outlet in a commercial unit along Geylang Road. Five men and four women, aged between 25 and 47, were allegedly found singing karaoke and consuming liquor within the unit.