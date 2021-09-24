Employer accused of not paying her domestic helper wages for 13 months

A woman was yesterday charged over not paying her maid for 13 months.

Singaporean Santa Maria Michelle Theresa, 56, allegedly failed to do so between April 2018 and April 2019.

The salary of the maid, Emferatriz Borja Montefolka, a 43-year-old Filipina, was $500 a month.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a statement yesterday that Montefolka had allegedly worked part-time without a valid work pass at the residence of Singaporean Norliza Kamardin, 48, from August 2018 to April 2019.

Norliza was charged yesterday with employing a maid without a valid work pass.

MOM did not disclose the relationship between Theresa and Norliza.

Theresa is expected to plead guilty on Nov 2 while Norliza is expected to do the same on Oct 19.

Montefolka was charged with working without a valid work pass. Her case has been adjourned to Oct 14.

Those convicted of non-payment of salaries can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

If convicted, Norliza will be liable to a fine of between $5,000 and $30,000, jail of up to a year, or both.

Montefolka can be fined up to $20,000 or jailed for up to two years, or both, if found guilty of working without a valid work pass.