Elderly man misappropriates $4.7m after likely falling prey to scam

An elderly man misappropriated more than $4.7 million in total after he was told to make payments linked to what he thought were "overseas investments".

But investigations revealed the purported investments might be fraudulent and that Jerry Lee Kian Eng, now 77, had likely fallen prey to an advance-fee scam perpetrated by unknown persons overseas.

Lee pleaded guilty yesterday to one count of criminal breach of trust as an agent involving more than $1.2 million.

Five other charges involving the remaining amount will be considered during sentencing. He committed the offences between 2014 and 2017.

His "long-term life partner", Alison See Lay Eng, now 74, who faces a single charge, admitted yesterday that she had engaged in a conspiracy with him to misappropriate some of the cash totalling over US$2.2 million (S$3 million) in 2016.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Suhas Malhotra said that Lee was a certified public accountant with over 40 years' standing.

He was the managing partner of chartered accounting firm Ng, Lee & Associates and a shareholder and adviser of DFK Singapore Corporate Services, a firm that provided business process outsourcing services. See was a director at DFK.

The court heard that in the 1990s, Lee began making what he believed were "overseas investments".

The DPP said: "Over the years, he was told that his investment funds and profits went through various foreign authorities, such as the 'US Department of Justice', 'US Department of Treasury' and the 'Federal Reserve Board'.

"(Lee) was asked by the purported foreign authorities to make various payments, such as capital gain taxes, litigation fees and penalties, in order to recover his invested sums and profits."

The couple then committed the offences so that Lee could make such payments.

Around 2015 or 2016, purported representatives of the United States authorities contacted Lee and they claimed that he would receive more than US$9.7 million from his "investments". He was then told to make various payments to overseas accounts in the Philippines to receive the monies.

"During the course of the investigations... Lee still had not received any returns from his supposed investments," said the DPP.

Some time in 2013, a foreign representative from a company called Fan Hua approached DFK to incorporate Fan Hua in Singapore.

See then approached her nephew See Kok Tai to be Fan Hua's director and it was incorporated in March that year.

See Kok Tai was director only in name and Fan Hua was managed by its representative whose details were not revealed in court documents.

Even though the Sees were signatories of its local bank accounts, they had no authority over the usage of its funds.

Around 2015 or 2016, purported representatives of the United States authorities contacted Lee and they claimed that he would receive more than US$9.7 million from his "investments".

He was then told to make various payments to overseas accounts in the Philippines to receive the monies.

He approached Alison See for help and told her that he could pay back Fan Hua once he received the monies.

She agreed to help him and prepared multiple unauthorised withdrawals totalling more than US$2.2 million from Fan Hua's bank account in 2016.

Most of the funds were then transferred to bank accounts in the Philippines.

Separately, Lee made unauthorised withdrawals totalling more than $1.2 million from the bank account of a dead person's estate in 2015. The Singaporean couple will be sentenced on July 12.