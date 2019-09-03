Elderly man charged with flatmate's murder

An elderly man who allegedly killed his 79-year-old flatmate appeared in court yesterday via video link from Central Police Division.

Pak Kian Huat, alias Pek Kiah Huat, 82, was charged with murdering Madam Lim Soi Moy in a Housing Board unit on the 21st storey of Block 191 Lorong 4 Toa Payoh.

The police had received a call about the case at around 3.40am on Sunday and officers found Madam Lim motionless in the unit.

She was later pronounced dead by paramedics.

Neighbours told The Straits Times that Pak and Madam Lim were not married to each other but had lived in the same flat for more than 20 years.

They described Madam Lim as a friendly person who looked younger than her age, and said they had never heard any arguments or quarrels coming from the unit.

Retiree Goh Leng Sim, who lives in the unit below their flat, said Madam Lim worked at a McDonald's outlet at Safra Toa Payoh and had two sons and two daughters.

The 86-year-old said that although they rarely spoke, she had bumped into Madam Lim when the latter was going out to exercise in the morning.

ST visited the McDonald's outlet and confirmed that Madam Lim worked there from 2013, but had resigned a few months ago.

A former colleague, who declined to be named, said the staff called Madam Lim "Ah Ma" and were very fond of her, adding: "She always treated the younger ones like her own grandchildren."

Chinese-language daily Lianhe Wanbao reported that police officers had cordoned off the flat on Sunday morning and were seen gathering evidence inside the unit, including personal items such as a pillow and pillowcase.

Blood-stained footprints were seen on the floor inside the unit and there were drops of blood on the ground outside the flat as well.

Pak's case has been adjourned to next Monday.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.