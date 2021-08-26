Elderly doctor charged with molesting female patient in clinic

SINGAPORE - An elderly doctor appeared in a district court on Thursday (Aug 26) after he allegedly molested a female patient at a clinic where he worked.

Chua Kee Loi, 70, is accused of committing the offence on Aug 5 last year. He faces one charge of molestation.

He was at the Chua Clinic and Surgery in Yishun Avenue 3 around 7.30pm that day when he allegedly touched the woman's right cheek and breast over her clothing with his left hand.

She cannot be named, because of a gag order.

The Singaporean doctor's bail was set at $10,000 on Thursday and his case has been adjourned to Sept 23.

Anyone convicted of molestation can be jailed for up to two years and fined or caned. Chua cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.