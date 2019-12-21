Elderly businessman cheated of $120k in gold ingot scam

An 83-year-old businessman lost $120,000 last week after he fell prey to a gold ingot scam similar to a case from 2014.

The businessman, who requested to remain anonymous but agreed to be interviewed to warn others of the scam, said he received a phone call on Dec 13 from a man who claimed to have the same rare Chinese surname that he does.

The man said a friend had bought items from the victim's shop before, and asked if there were any clan associations they could visit and if they could have a meal together.

Not suspecting anything, the businessman met up with the man and a woman who claimed to be the man's wife.

Believed to be Chinese nationals in their 40s, the couple then told the victim that they had found an urn containing a will and gold ingots weighing 20kg while excavating a construction site in Holland Village.

"I asked them if the gold ingots were real or fake, and they took out a small piece that they claimed had been cut out from one of the ingots to show me," said the victim.

The trio then went to a pawnshop to verify the authenticity of the small piece of gold. It was confirmed as genuine and worth about $230, the victim recalled.

"The man then told me that he wanted to sell me the gold ingots and the other items they found in the urn, as he and his wife were leaving Singapore and it would be troublesome to clear Customs with the gold ingots," the businessman said.

The victim bought the items, including 159 bogus gold ingots, six fake gold Buddha statues and old Chinese currency, from the couple, paying them $120,000 in cash.

Sensing that something was amiss the next day, the victim decided to take some of the gold ingots to the same pawnshop to verify that they were authentic.

When told that the pawnshop would not buy the ingots as they were fake, the businessman realised he was the victim of a scam and called his daughter for help.

By then, the couple could not be contacted.

"At the time, I didn't suspect anything and was muddle-headed... I hope that by sharing my experience, other elderly people like myself will not fall prey to such scammers," the victim said.

Police investigations are ongoing.

In 2014, three men were charged with attempting to sell a businessman pieces of bogus gold ingots and fake gold Buddha figures using a similar modus operandi.

The trio were later jailed for 20 months each in 2015 for attempting to cheat Mr Roland Tay Hai Choon, the director of Direct Funeral Services.

The officer in charge of the Commercial Crime Squad, Assistant Superintendent (ASP) Stanley Qiu, advised members of the public to always buy from established and authorised or reputable retailers, and to be wary of offers that sound too good to be true.

"Enlist a professional's assistance to verify the authenticity and value of any high-value items you intend to purchase before making payment," ASP Qiu added.