Eight under probe for suspected illegal horse-betting activities in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Eight men are under probe for suspected illegal horse-betting activities following police enforcement operations conducted from last Wednesday to Sunday (Oct 6 to 10).

The men are also being investigated for allegedly breaching safe distancing measures by gathering in a group of more than two, the police said. Two of them, aged 70 and 73, were arrested for their suspected involvement as bookmakers.

The six others, aged between 52 and 90, are being investigated for allegedly betting with bookmakers.

The enforcement operations were conducted by Bedok Police Division officers at Blocks 24 and 26 in New Upper Changi Road.

More than $3,500 in cash and betting paraphernalia were seized.

Anyone found guilty of bookmaking faces a fine of between $20,000 and $200,000, and a jail term of up to five years.

The offence of betting with a bookmaker carries a fine of up to $5,000 or up to six months' jail, or both. A person convicted of unlawful remote gambling can be fined up to $5,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.

Those who breach safe distancing measures can be fined up to $10,000 or jailed for up to six months, or both.