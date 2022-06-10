Eight nabbed over scams targeting DBS customers

Eight people have been arrested for suspected involvement in phishing scams that targeted DBS Bank customers.

In a statement yesterday, the police said they received reports between June 5 and 8 that more than 60 victims had fallen prey to the phishing scams and lost more than $60,000 in total.

These victims had received unsolicited SMS messages from senders with names like "SG-DBS" or "DBS-Notice", stating that their cards had been blocked due to unusual activities, or that their bank accounts had been frozen due to suspicious activities.

The SMS then directed victims to sign in and verify their identity via an embedded link which actually led to a spoofed Internet banking login page.

Victims would be asked to key in their login and bank card details as well as one-time password, which allowed the scammers to access their accounts and drain their funds.

The police said officers from the Commercial Affairs Department arrested the scammers in an islandwide operation on Wednesday after conducting investigations and collaborating closely with DBS.

The eight people, consisting of seven men and one woman aged between 17 and 33, are being investigated for the offences of cheating or money laundering.

The offence of cheating under Section 420 of the Penal Code 1871 carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

The offence of money laundering under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act 1992 carries a jail term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $500,000, or both.

The police said they take a serious stance against any person who may be involved in scams or facilitating money laundering, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to crimes," said the police.

For more information on scams, visit www.scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

Anyone with information on such scams may also call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit information online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

All information will be kept strictly confidential, the police added.