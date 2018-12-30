E-scooter rider suspected of molesting female jogger held

A 22-year-old man suspected of molesting a woman in the Bedok Reservoir area has been arrested, the police said yesterday.

The woman reported to the police on Nov 29 that she had been molested by a man on an electric scooter in Bedok Reservoir Road, off Jalan Lembah Bedok.

The Sunday Times understands that the incident occurred while the woman was jogging at around 5am that day.

She felt someone touch her backside and saw the man ride off on an e-scooter. She called the police immediately. Officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the man and arrested him in Bedok Reservoir Road last Friday, the police said.

Anyone convicted of outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to two years, or be fined or caned, or a combination of punishments.

Investigations against the man are ongoing, police said.

Tee Zhuo