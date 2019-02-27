E-scooter rider fined for negligent riding and hurting pedestrian, who suffered head injuries

SINGAPORE - A cabby could not brake in time while riding his electric scooter in Bishan Park 1 and slammed into a pedestrian, who suffered head injuries.

The victim, Madam Hoa Choo Eng, 50, was later diagnosed with post-concussion syndrome.

Lim Kim Swee, 52, was fined $2,000 on Wednesday (Feb 27) after pleading guilty to causing hurt to Madam Hoa by riding his e-scooter in a negligent manner.

The court heard that she was walking along a footpath in the park at around 2pm on June 5 last year while Lim was riding the device behind her.

When Madam Hoa suddenly leaned to her left, he collided into her, as he was unable to brake in time.

She fell to the ground and suffered injuries to her head and face. But she did not seek immediate medical attention.

Her husband alerted the police the next day and an ambulance took her to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Madam Hoa, who was eventually discharged on June 11 last year, incurred more than $4,400 in medical fees as a result of the accident.

She was able to claim about $3,600 from her insurance policies.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Jotham Tay told the court that Lim paid Madam Hoa the remaining $822.15 as restitution.

For causing hurt by performing a negligent act, he could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.