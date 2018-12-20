E-scooter rider fined for hurting pedestrian

A housewife was riding her e-scooter on a footpath when it hit a pedestrian, causing injuries including a head wound that required stitches.

Rapiah Sari, 49, was fined $2,200 yesterday after she pleaded guilty to causing hurt to Madam Chia Gek Sim by riding the e-scooter in a negligent manner. The incident took place on Nov 3 last year in Jurong West Avenue 5.

The impact of the collision caused Madam Chia, 55, who had just walked down a flight of stairs, to fall onto a grass patch while Rapiah was thrown off her e-scooter.

Court documents did not state the speed at which Rapiah was riding the e-scooter.

Madam Chia was taken by ambulance to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and discharged on Nov 11.

Yesterday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Jason Chua urged District Judge Kenneth Yap to impose a fine of more than $2,000. He noted that Madam Chia's injuries were "not minor" as she had a head wound.

He also said Rapiah should have taken greater care as she had been riding the e-scooter in a residential estate.

Defence lawyer Muhammad Imran Abdul Rahim pleaded for a lighter fine of $1,200, adding that the staircase was not easily seen from the footpath.

For causing injury by performing a negligent act, Rapiah could have been jailed for up to six months and fined up to $2,500.