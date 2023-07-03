E-bike rider charged over punching taxi driver after collision in Balestier

SINGAPORE - After smashing against an opened taxi door, an e-bike rider allegedly hurled vulgarities at the driver and punched him in the face, causing his nose to bleed.

Tan Yew Huat, 51, was charged on Monday with one count of voluntarily causing hurt and another of voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

He was also charged for using insulting words against the taxi driver, Mr Sim Aik Kin, with the intent to cause distress.

Tan said in court he intended to plead guilty but would not engage a defence lawyer.

The police said they were alerted to the dispute at 330 Balestier Road on May 29, 2022, at around 7.20pm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Tan had collided into the rear left passenger door of the taxi after a passenger had opened the door.

A confrontation ensued, during which Tan allegedly hurled vulgarities at Mr Sim in Hokkien and punched him in the face.

Mr Sim is said to have suffered a mildly displaced nasal bone fracture from the punch.

Tan also allegedly picked up a metal bin and swung it towards Mr Sim, who blocked it with his left forearm.

Tan was subsequently arrested.

“We take a serious view of violent offences committed in public. Those who endanger the public’s sense of safety and security will be dealt with firmly,” the police said.

Tan is expected to return to court on July 17.

An offender who voluntarily causes grievous hurt may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

Those who voluntarily cause hurt may be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $5,000, or both.

The offence of intentional harassment carries a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to $5,000, or both.