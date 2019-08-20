Duty-unpaid cigarettes encased in concrete blocks

A Malaysia-registered lorry was carrying a consignment of 16 concrete blocks, but Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officers at Tuas Checkpoint on July 27 spotted anomalies.

When they drilled holes in the blocks, they discovered a total of 12,479 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes encased inside.

In a statement yesterday, the ICA said it was the largest haul of duty-unpaid cigarettes uncovered by the authority in the last five years.

The total duty and goods and services tax (GST) evaded amounted to $1,240,430 and $90,590 respectively.

The 25-year-old Malaysian male driver was arrested. The case has been handed over to the Singapore Customs for further investigation.