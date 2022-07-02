Duo jailed for working with lab exec to cheat NUS of $300k

Two men worked with a laboratory executive at the National University of Singapore (NUS) to cheat NUS of more than $300,000 between 2017 and 2020.

Among other things, the pair, who were involved in private companies, had worked with Liaw Jinle, 34, to conceal his interest in the profits the firms made from their contracts with NUS.

As a result, NUS was dishonestly induced to pay the contract sums to the firms. Liaw, who is no longer with NUS, had conspired with Gan Yee Aun, 35, and Sandy Tan Wei Jie, 34, to cheat NUS of nearly $200,000 and more than $100,000 respectively.

Yesterday, Tan and Gan were each sentenced to be jailed for 16 months and two weeks. They had pleaded guilty to cheating and graft.

In March, Liaw was jailed for 20 months and two weeks for two charges each of cheating and corruption.

He had borrowed money from Gan before joining NUS.

Liaw joined the university's Centre for Advanced 2D Materials in 2016. The following year, Liaw shared with Gan his idea of setting up a company to direct jobs from NUS to the company and earn profits.

Gan agreed to be part of the plan and set up three companies. He also took over a firm. These firms were used to secure jobs from NUS. The profits would then be split in a 1:2 ratio between Liaw and Gan.

The court heard that Liaw was unable to keep up his loan repayments to Gan by December 2018.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Victoria Ting said: "Around January 2019, Liaw and Gan came to an agreement that Liaw's share of the profits from the NUS jobs, which he helped Gan's entities secure from NUS, would go towards paying off the interest on his debts to Gan."

Separately, Liaw had also borrowed money from Tan. In December 2018, Liaw could not make loan repayments to Tan, who then pestered him for the money.

In early 2019, Tan told Liaw that he would stop demanding repayment if Liaw were to help him get jobs from NUS. Tan told Liaw that some of the profits gained from the NUS jobs would go towards repaying the loan. Liaw then agreed to the plan.