Duo in viral road rage incident arrested by Malaysian police

A man and woman from Singapore who were involved in a road rage incident along the Tuas Second Link last weekend have been arrested by Malaysian police.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief Rahmat Ariffin said in a statement yesterday that they were arrested on Thursday night at the Sultan Abu Bakar Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex, which is on the Malaysian side of the Tuas Second Link.

In response to queries, the authorities said the man is Singaporean, but declined to say if the woman was Malaysian or a Singapore permanent resident.

Malaysian police had previously said the pair was wanted for committing mischief.

After their arrest, the two suspects admitted they were involved in the incident, said the statement. It added that they were upset because their car was blocked and they believed the Toyota Alphard in the case had scraped against their car.

In video footage that was widely circulated on social media, the woman is seen ripping the car licence plate off the black Toyota Alphard and throwing it at the Alphard's windscreen.

She is then seen pushing back against the car, in what appears to be an attempt to stop it. The man is also seen making offensive gestures at the 51-year-old Alphard driver.

The Singapore police said a separate report has been lodged over the alleged doxxing of the woman and her family.

In an interview with Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News, the woman said the man is her 18-year-old son. Speaking on condition of anonymity, she said she had confronted the other driver to protect the teenager.

She said her son, who was driving a Kia, had refused to let the other car cut in in front of them, and the Alphard driver reacted by swearing at him.

On Monday, civil servant Muhammed Haziq, 25, who is the son of the Alphard driver, said people should stop harassing the mother and son.