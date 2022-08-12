Duo allegedly involved in luxury goods scam arrested in Johor Bahru

The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam involving undelivered items worth $32 million have been arrested in Malaysia and are back in Singapore.

The Singapore Police Force said Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his wife, Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, returned to Singapore yesterday and will face charges of criminal conspiracy to commit cheating and illegal departure from Singapore.

The police said: "The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been working closely with various foreign law enforcement agencies to secure the couple's return to Singapore. A warrant of arrest was issued against the couple on July 16."

The police said they received information on Wednesday from the Royal Thai Police that the couple may be staying at a hotel in Johor Bahru.

"The SPF immediately sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police to locate the couple. The warrant of arrest was executed by the Royal Malaysia Police in Johor Bahru on Aug 11," said SPF.

Pi and Pansuk were handed over to the SPF yesterday and will be charged in court today.

At Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday at about 6.15pm, they were escorted by SPF officers carrying two black bags, believed to contain the couple's personal belongings found at the hotel.

The Straits Times understands that they were alone at the hotel when they were caught.

SPF said: "The Singapore authorities will do whatever is necessary and permissible under Singapore law to pursue and bring to justice those who commit crimes in Singapore, regardless of where they might have fled to. We will also not hesitate to take firm action against fraudsters."

One victim, Max (not his real name), who paid $280,000 for two Rolex watches and a Patek Philippe watch, said that when he heard the news of the arrests, he leapt for joy.

"I practically jumped up and told my wife the good news. I feel so relieved. It is half a burden off my chest. The other half is still weighing on me because I am wondering if I can get my money back," said Max, 48, who works in manufacturing.

Another victim, Cheryl (not her real name), paid $23,500 for a Rolex watch and was worried her money was as good as gone. "Now that they are caught, there is hope again. I am very much looking forward to getting some closure. I really hope all of us - the victims - can get our money back," she said.

"We are grateful to the authorities, including the ones overseas, for this. Without their help, we would not have known what to do."

The authorities said last month that the couple had fled Singapore on July 4 in the container compartment of a lorry.

The police had earlier said Pi was arrested on June 27 for his suspected involvement in cheating offences. His passport was impounded and he was released on bail the next day.

Pansuk was not arrested then, but was assisting with police investigations. She surrendered her passport on June 30.

The couple then became uncontactable and fled Singapore.

The police said last month that at least 180 reports had been lodged against the couple since June. Their victims claimed they had made advance payments for luxury watches or luxury bags to the couple, who failed to deliver them.

ST spoke to 15 victims last month, many of whom said they were regular customers of the couple's two businesses, Tradenation and Tradeluxury.

The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said last month that Tradenation was registered as a precious stones and precious metals dealer on April 2.