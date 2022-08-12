Duo allegedly involved in luxury goods scam arrested in Johor Bahru

The couple allegedly involved in a luxury goods scam involving undelivered items worth $32 million have been arrested in Malaysia and are back in Singapore.
The Singapore Police Force said Pi Jiapeng, 26, and his wife, Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, returned to Singapore yesterday and will face charges of criminal conspiracy to commit cheating and illegal departure from Singapore.
The police said: "The Singapore Police Force (SPF) has been working closely with various foreign law enforcement agencies to secure the couple's return to Singapore. A warrant of arrest was issued against the couple on July 16."
The police said they received information on Wednesday from the Royal Thai Police that the couple may be staying at a hotel in Johor Bahru.
"The SPF immediately sought the assistance of the Royal Malaysia Police to locate the couple. The warrant of arrest was executed by the Royal Malaysia Police in Johor Bahru on Aug 11," said SPF.
Pi and Pansuk were handed over to the SPF yesterday and will be charged in court today.
At Woodlands Checkpoint yesterday at about 6.15pm, they were escorted by SPF officers carrying two black bags, believed to contain the couple's personal belongings found at the hotel.
The Straits Times understands that they were alone at the hotel when they were caught.
SPF said: "The Singapore authorities will do whatever is necessary and permissible under Singapore law to pursue and bring to justice those who commit crimes in Singapore, regardless of where they might have fled to. We will also not hesitate to take firm action against fraudsters."
One victim, Max (not his real name), who paid $280,000 for two Rolex watches and a Patek Philippe watch, said that when he heard the news of the arrests, he leapt for joy.
"I practically jumped up and told my wife the good news. I feel so relieved. It is half a burden off my chest. The other half is still weighing on me because I am wondering if I can get my money back," said Max, 48, who works in manufacturing.
Another victim, Cheryl (not her real name), paid $23,500 for a Rolex watch and was worried her money was as good as gone. "Now that they are caught, there is hope again. I am very much looking forward to getting some closure. I really hope all of us - the victims - can get our money back," she said.
"We are grateful to the authorities, including the ones overseas, for this. Without their help, we would not have known what to do."
The authorities said last month that the couple had fled Singapore on July 4 in the container compartment of a lorry.
The police had earlier said Pi was arrested on June 27 for his suspected involvement in cheating offences. His passport was impounded and he was released on bail the next day.
Pansuk was not arrested then, but was assisting with police investigations. She surrendered her passport on June 30.
The couple then became uncontactable and fled Singapore.
The police said last month that at least 180 reports had been lodged against the couple since June. Their victims claimed they had made advance payments for luxury watches or luxury bags to the couple, who failed to deliver them.
ST spoke to 15 victims last month, many of whom said they were regular customers of the couple's two businesses, Tradenation and Tradeluxury.
The Ministry of Law (MinLaw) said last month that Tradenation was registered as a precious stones and precious metals dealer on April 2.
Registered dealers are regulated by the Registrar of Regulated Dealers only for anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism purposes, said the MinLaw spokesman. He added that at the point of registration, there were no grounds to refuse it.
MinLaw said it had suspended Tradenation's registration due to the ongoing police investigations.
Items customers paid for but did not get included Rolex and Patek Philippe watches, and Hermes bags.
ST reported last month that Pansuk had allegedly conducted a similar ruse in Thailand and was investigated by the Thai authorities in 2019.
More than a month on the run
December 2019: Pi Jiapeng meets Pansuk Siriwipa on Tinder. Within a week, she pays off his gambling debt.
August 2020: They move into a condominium in Bukit Timah with Pi's mother. The couple get married the following month.
April 2021: They set up Tradenation and Tradeluxury to trade in luxury goods.
October 2021: They move into a landed property near Holland Grove.
April 2, 2022: Tradenation is registered as a precious stones and precious metals dealer.
June 1: Customers notice delays in receiving their goods and confront the couple.
June 11: To address this, Pi and Pansuk set up a Telegram chat group for customers.
June 27: Pi is arrested and his wife is called up for police investigations.
June 28: Pi is released on bail. Pansuk's passport is impounded two days later.
July 4: The couple flee to Malaysia in a lorry.
July 15: Malaysian national Mohamed Alias, 40, is charged in court with helping Pansuk escape. He is said to have driven the vehicle carrying the couple at Tuas Checkpoint on July 4.
July 19: The Singapore police say warrants of arrest and Interpol red notices have been issued against the couple.
July 22: Mohamed Alias is charged with helping Pi flee.
July 29: A second Malaysian man, 38, is arrested in Malaysia. He had allegedly worked in conspiracy with Mohamed Alias to help the couple flee.
Aug 11: The couple are caught by the Royal Malaysia Police in a hotel in Johor Bahru and are brought back to Singapore on the same day.
Nadine Chua