Duo allegedly cheated WDA of over $240k

Two people allegedly worked together to dupe the Singapore Workforce Development Agency (WDA) - now known as SkillsFuture Singapore - into disbursing grants totalling more than $240,000 to several companies. The firms included D'Beautimage, Pink Valaris and Colour Face Academy.

The pair are also said to have engaged in a conspiracy to cheat the WDA by trying to induce it to disburse more monies totalling over $350,000.

This amount was not disbursed to the firms, and court documents did not disclose why the monies were not handed over.

Yesterday, Xu Feng Jia, 37, and Oh Poh Geok, 56, were each charged with 52 counts of cheating. They are accused of committing the offences between 2014 and 2015. Each cheating charge allegedly involved a sum of between about $2,500 and more than $42,000.

The pair are also accused of multiple counts of falsification of accounts.

A search on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's website reveals that they hold positions in multiple companies.

Among other roles, Oh is the chief executive officer of make-up artist management school Colour Face International, while Xu is a director there. Oh is also a manager of a company called Onlinechef, while Xu is a partner there.

The Singaporean pair share the same home address, but court documents did not state if they were related to each other.

Between July 2014 and July 2015, they allegedly engaged in a conspiracy to cheat the WDA into disbursing course fee grants and absentee payroll grants under an initiative known as the Funding for Employer-based Training scheme.

A company called Angel Oh In House is then said to have applied for a "CIBTAC Level 3 Award in Camouflage Make-up" course for a group of people.

Angel Oh In House allegedly made a false declaration, stating that the people in the group were direct employees on its payroll.

As a result, WDA was allegedly duped into disbursing more than $42,000 to Angel Oh In House.

Court documents did not state how the company was linked to Oh and Xu.

The pair are accused of using a similar method to cheat the WDA on the other occasions.

Their cases have been adjourned to next month. For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.